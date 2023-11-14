Gaza official denies contact with Israel for evacuation of babies from Al-Shifa

Health authorities in Gaza denied, on Tuesday, Israeli claims that it was coordinating the transfer of incubators into the Gaza Strip, which could possibly enable the evacuation of newborn babies from Al-Shifa Hospital, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of patients, including dozens of new born babies, some of them premature, remain trapped as fighting continues around the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, where thousands of civilians have sought shelter.

Doctors say

a lack of fuel for electricity generators is leaving them unable to save patients

Israel claims the hospital hides a Hamas base, a claim denied by the group as well as doctors at the facility.

Its military, in a statement on social media earlier, said “it is in the process of coordinating the transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to Gaza,” to “minimise harm to civilians, assist in evacuation and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said the Israeli side “did not contact them” and the situation in Al-Shifa Hospital is “worsening”.

The official, however, voiced readiness to transfer the premature babies as their lives are threatened.

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip is continuing for 39 days, with at least 11,240 Palestinians, including over 7,700 women and children, having been killed. Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in the relentless air and ground attacks.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is 1,200, according to official figures.

