Former Israeli soldier reflects on previous military operations against Hamas in Gaza

He discusses how Israeli actions inadvertently fortified Hamas to keep the difficult status quo to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

The former soldier talked about the expansion into Palestinian land and the imposition of a military regime over Palestinian civilians. He also recounted an incident in Gaza where a family of civilians, initially spared by his unit, became victims of a war crime when they were targeted by an Israeli air strike.

Watch: Pentagon claims Gaza hospitals used by Palestinian fighters, lacks evidence