Pentagon claims Gaza hospitals used by Palestinian fighters, lacks evidence

The situation in and around Al-Shifa Hospital remains critical. Israeli military forces have surrounded the facility, and there are reports from a Gaza health spokesperson that an imminent raid by the Israeli army is expected.

Al-Shifa, serving as the largest medical center in Gaza, has been a focal point of the ongoing conflict, enduring disruptions to vital services and infrastructure damages due to military actions. The hospital is also providing shelter to thousands of Palestinians displaced by the current hostilities.

