It's 'very sad' that women, children 'suffer the most' in Middle East conflict: Azerbaijani First Lady

Azerbaijan’s First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva, on Wednesday, said that it is “very sad” that civilians, particularly women and children, are the ones who suffer the most from the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East, Anadolu Agency reports.

It is necessary to observe international humanitarian law during military operations. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery

Aliyeva said in a video message sent to the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of First Ladies held in Istanbul.

She also appreciated Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan’s efforts in the humanitarian and social fields, including her contribution to the provision of assistance to civilians, women and children suffering from military conflicts.

“At the end of my address, I would like to emphasise that even in the most difficult moments, humanity should not lose its sense of compassion. Therefore, I once again express my deep gratitude to Mrs. Erdogan for organising this important event,” she added.

She said Turkiye has made a significant contribution to ensuring stability and security in the region.

“Brotherly Turkiye always stands by peace and justice and makes an important contribution to ensuring stability and security in the region and the world. “The Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and unity are at their highest level today,” Aliyeva added.

Emine Erdogan hosted the summit “One Heart for Palestine” with other first spouses from around the world in Istanbul as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,850 women and children, and nearly 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

