MEMO Monitoring: The international media campaign against a Gaza ceasefire MEMO Monitoring looks at how the international media is supporting a US-led campaign against a ceasefire in Gaza. From Fox News, to CNN and some of the world's most respected newspapers and periodicals, mainstream journalists are reporting that an end to the bombing in Gaza is 'naive' and 'immoral' as it is 'giving Hamas what they want.' Middle East Monitor was set up more than 14 years ago as a press monitoring platform, MEMO Monitoring seeks to continue this mission of observing how the Middle East is reported in newspapers, on TV and on social media.