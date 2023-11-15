Russia says Israel actions in the Gaza Strip cause 'serious concern'

The Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over Israeli actions in Gaza and civilian casualties, slamming US policies in the Middle East and warning that the conflict could affect other countries in the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip have caused “serious concern,” Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said in an interview with Russia’s state-run Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Viktorov criticised Israel’s military storming of Hamas headquarters or control points and “very tough” actions that disregard civilian casualties.

They (Israeli forces) act very tough (on Gazans), despite civilian casualties. Such actions, of course, raise serious concerns for both us and the majority of the world’s countries

he said.

The Envoy urged Israel to “commensurate” its response because “nothing can justify civilian casualties”, and warned that the conflict may affect other countries in the region.

The Ambassador criticised the US policy in the Middle East, saying attempts to “usurp” the settlement process between Israel and Palestine are to blame for the current crisis.

And now, instead of recognising its mistakes, to join the collective efforts in the region, (the US) continues unilateral actions and pushes Israel to some tough measures, which should not be taken in the current conditions

he stressed.

Concerning the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip, the diplomat said it is still going on, with the fourth group of approximately 100 people expected to leave the enclave via the Rafah border crossing later on Wednesday.

He noted that Russia plans to complete the evacuation of all Russians and about 200 Palestinian citizens – their family members – in the coming days.

Moscow advocates for the immediate release of all hostages, but Russian citizens are a “priority” in this matter, he stressed.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 7,800 women and children, and over 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

