Top court upholds ruling that UK's Rwanda migrant plan is unlawful

November 15, 2023 at 11:25 am

A protestor hold placards as they wait for the verdict on whether the UK Government can send refugee migrants to Rwanda, as they gather outside The Supreme Court on November 15, 2023 in London, England [Leon Neal/Getty Images]

The UK Supreme Court has today ruled that the government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, dealing a massive blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy and major election pledge before a vote expected next year, Reuters reports.

The court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Sunak’s immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain’s shores.

The ruling is a major setback to Sunak’s promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of Britain in small boats from Europe.

