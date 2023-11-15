'We are witnessing genocide,' says Venezuelan First Lady about Gaza Strip

The world is witnessing a “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, Venezuelan First Lady, Cilia Flores, said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As part of the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of First Ladies in the Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, Flores said: “We are witnessing genocide.”

Noting that the situation in the Gaza Strip was “unprecedented”, she said the city is under siege and has been bombarded by air and ground by Israel.

We see the victims in Gaza. We see the death of children, women, the elderly and civilians. We see civilian victims coming out of their destroyed homes but unable to leave the city because they are in an open-air prison

she added.

She said women should lead resistance movements against all acts of violence, especially the genocide that continues to be committed against Gaza and the entire Palestinian people.

Emine Erdogan hosted the summit “One Heart for Palestine” with other first spouses from around the world in Istanbul as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

