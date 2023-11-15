Venezuela: Maduro appeals to the world to stop the Israeli attacks on Gaza

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the world to take action to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a televised interview, Maduro confirmed his country’s support for the joint statement issued by the emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, a few days ago.

“The world must stay in the streets, because we must win this battle for the right to life and land, and the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said.

For the 40th consecutive day, the Israeli army has continued its devastating bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, as well as injuring 29,200 others, 70 per cent of whom are children and women, according to official Palestinian sources.

