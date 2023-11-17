Middle East Monitor
Footage shows Israeli soldiers celebrating amid Gaza bombardment

Recent footage has exposed a disturbing scene of Israeli soldiers singing and celebrating, mocking the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The soldiers are seen making derogatory slurs towards Gazans, including calling them 'animals', while proudly joking about violence, death, and destruction. This crude behavior is in stark contrast to the dire situation in Gaza, exemplified by the World Health Organisation's declaration of the main hospital, Al-Shifa, as non-functional.

November 17, 2023 at 4:34 pm

