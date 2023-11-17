Turkiye Charity provides medical aid to Gaza amid ongoing humanitarian crisis

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on Friday, delivered an aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave under Israeli bombardment for over 40 days now, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Charity, the convoy of 11 trucks loaded with medical supplies, organised in response to the escalating crisis triggered by Israel’s attacks, passed through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, the IHH is providing essential medical materials to address deprived civilians in Gaza.

The aid was delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered day 41, Turkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

