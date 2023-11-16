Turkiye President Erdogan visits patients transferred from Gaza

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday, paid a visit to the patients who were transferred from Gaza to Turkiye via Egypt, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 27 cancer patients are currently under treatment at the Bilkent City Hospital in the capital, Ankara.

Erdogan, along with Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, and Hospital Chief Physician, Prof. Ercan Yeni, visited patients one by one and expressed his get well soon wishes.

The President also received information about their health conditions.

The patients and their 13 attendants were brought to Turkiye late Wednesday, after passing through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Earlier, Koca said the patients sent to Turkiye from Gaza would be the first Gazans to travel from Egypt to another country for treatment.

Our desire is to be able to deliver this aid to all Gazans and Palestinians who need treatment. For this reason, Turkiye is ready to provide all kinds of assistance

he added.

Meanwhile, the patients thanked Erdogan for his efforts.

I hope you will come to Jerusalem one day, and we will have the opportunity to reward you for your kindness there. The people of Gaza will not forget you

a woman patient told Erdogan.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 41st day, Erdogan has been unwavering in his support for Palestine.

Turkiye expresses strong solidarity with Palestinians and says it is ready to provide all kinds of visible and invisible humanitarian support to them.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

