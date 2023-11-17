Scores of Palestinians dead, wounded from Israeli bombing of Gaza school sheltering displaced people

There were scores of deaths and injuries from an Israeli bombing on Friday that targeted a Gaza City school sheltering displaced people, Palestine TV reported.

More than 20 people were killed and 100 others injured in the bombing of Al-Falah School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighborhood, said the Palestinian Authority-affiliated channel, based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Anadolu Agency reports.

There was no comment from the Israeli side on the news.

Earlier Friday, Palestine TV announced the arrival of 120 bodies from the Gaza and North Gaza governorates to the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on 7 October, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

