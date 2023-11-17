UN Refugee Agency needs 160,000 litres of fuel every day to run operations in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, said on Friday it requires 160,000 litres (42,268 gallons) of fuel daily to conduct its essential operations in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“UNRWA needs 160,000 litres of fuel every day for basic humanitarian operations,” the Agency said in a statement.

Earlier this week, UNRWA issued a warning to suspend its operations in Gaza within 48 hours due to the severe fuel shortage.

While Israel has been barring entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip since 7 October, UNRWA managed on Wednesday to receive a quantity of 25,000 litres (6,604 gallons) of fuel through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt for its operations.

The UNRWA plays a crucial role as the primary UN Agency operating in the Gaza Strip, providing refuge to approximately 830,000 displaced Palestinians in its schools throughout Gaza, offering them a safe haven from Israeli attacks.

The UN Agency suspended its operations in Gaza City and northern areas while it operates in the southern part under the Israeli heavy onslaught.

Since 7 October, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

