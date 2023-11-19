Disorder, disciplinary issues rampant amongst Israel forces in Gaza

Israeli soldiers partaking in the invasion of the Gaza Strip have been accused of acting in undisciplined and disorderly fashion, with Israeli generals warning that such behaviour could endanger occupation forces in the besieged land strip.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli reserve officers sounded the alarm that soldiers deployed in Gaza are rampantly involved in disciplinary issues that may lead to “serious incidents” in battling Palestinian resistance groups.

One example was the testimony of a tank commander who reportedly claimed that he saw soldiers acting recreationally by playing football, swimming in the waters of Gazan beaches, and spraying graffiti on the walls of Palestinian houses. They were also seen planting trees brought from Israeli-held territories outside Gaza, as well as racing with vehicles.

According to the outlet Walla!, one veteran in the Israeli reserves forces told it that they received a message about heavy vehicles – armoured personnel carriers, tanks, and bulldozers – “engaging in a competition to see who will arrive at their destination first. There is no order. There is always one driver who wants to arrive first, or someone who bypasses the line, and then there is tension between them.”

The source revealed that “It has already happened before which ended in a collision between the heavy vehicles that led to damage, and almost had soldier casualties. This points to deep disciplinary problems in the area and it needs to be addressed quickly.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli military responded to the reports by claiming that “the conduct and words of the soldiers emerging from the records are not in line with the orders and values ​​of the IDF that is expected of soldiers when fulfilling their duties. Each case is handled on its own merit.”

Regarding the case of an officer having been recorded planting a tree, a military official reportedly stated that “the officer was summoned to a hearing by his commander following his conduct that is not in line with IDF orders and values. The officer has been suspended from his post.” Similar cases are also in the process of being investigated, the official claimed.