American Jewish woman expresses disillusionment with Zionism Reflecting on her experience during a birthright trip to Israel, a young American Jewish woman voices her disillusionment with Zionism and the pervasive nature of Israeli propaganda. Growing up in America, she draws comparisons between American and Israeli propaganda, noting the latter’s integral role in shaping Israel’s national narrative. Her account raises critical questions about the objectives of such trips and the portrayal of Arabs, spotlighting deep-seated issues within the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.