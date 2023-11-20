Israel: Knesset deputy speaker calls for burning Gaza

The deputy speaker of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has called for the burning of Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli bombardment since 7 October.

According to the Hebrew TV Channel 12, Knesset Deputy Speaker and far-right Likud Party member, Nissim Vaturi, tweeted on Saturday on X that Gaza must be burned.

Vaturi said: “All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane. Burn Gaza now no less!”

He added, “The people of Gaza cannot be described as animals because animals are better than humans.”

Just days ago, Vaturi called for the evacuation of Gaza’s residents to Scotland and also called for taking military action against Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

