880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year: NGO

The Israeli army has detained 880 Palestinian children since the start of this year, a local non-governmental organisation said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 200 children are still in custody, including 26 held under Israel’s policy of administrative detention without charge or trial

the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement marking World Children’s Day.

According to the statement,

some 145 Palestinian children were detained by Israeli forces last month

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others injured ever since, according to the latest figures.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian Territory, cutting Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reducing aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.

