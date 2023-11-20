Middle East Monitor
Hamas: Displacement project of Palestinians from Gaza doomed to fail

November 20, 2023 at 12:29 pm

Palestinians in northern part of the Gaza migrate to the southern parts of the Gaza Strip passing through Israeli military vehicles and tanks as the Israeli attacks continue in Gaza City, Gaza on November 18, 2023. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli project aimed at displacing Palestinians from Gaza is “impossible to achieve”, senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, has said.

Speaking from the Algerian city of Setif, Abu Zuhri said the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation will be taught in history books as a spark that announces the beginning of the liberation of Al-Aqsa and all the lands occupied by the Zionist entity.

He added that reports about an operation or a deal to displace Palestinians from Gaza is a “form of Zionist and Western propaganda that expresses their impossible wishes”, stressing that the Palestinian people are united with their resistance.

On 9 October, Abu Zuhri said: “Hamas is confident of victory even if it is facing a nuclear state because it knows that it will be facing cowardly soldiers who would prefer capture rather than death.”

He pointed out that the Palestinian resistance is walking the path of the Algerian revolution, “which we are proud of as Palestinians, in order to liberate the land, the beginnings of which have begun, as the occupation decided to evacuate its settlements adjacent to Gaza, which is a declaration of defeat after the heroics performed by the resistance.”

