Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye searches for 11 missing sailors after deadly storm

November 20, 2023 at 5:21 pm

Sea and aerial search operations are launched in the area where the Kafkametler ship sank after hitting the breakwater after leaving the port in Eregli district of Zonguldak, Turkiye on November 20, 2023 [Ömer Ürer - Anadolu Agency]

Sea and aerial search operations are launched in the area where the Kafkametler ship sank after hitting the breakwater after leaving the port in Eregli district of Zonguldak, Turkiye on November 20, 2023 [Ömer Ürer – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish helicopters, Monday, scoured the Black Sea in search of 11 sailors who went missing when their ship sank in heavy storms that killed at least nine people, AFP reports.

According to the report, the “Kafkametler” cargo vessel sank with 12 crew members on board, after hitting a breakwater, Sunday, while trying to seek shelter from violent winds and waves about 200 kilometres (120 miles) east of Istanbul.

Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said the body of one sailor had been recovered and the search for the 11 others resumed Monday, after the storms had died down.

The Turkish-flagged ship was transporting ferrosilicon – an alloy used in steelmaking – from the Russian port of Temryuk to Aliaga in Turkiye.

READ: Turkiye to rebuild Gaza if ceasefire is achieved, Erdogan says

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending