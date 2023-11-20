Turkiye searches for 11 missing sailors after deadly storm

Turkish helicopters, Monday, scoured the Black Sea in search of 11 sailors who went missing when their ship sank in heavy storms that killed at least nine people, AFP reports.

According to the report, the “Kafkametler” cargo vessel sank with 12 crew members on board, after hitting a breakwater, Sunday, while trying to seek shelter from violent winds and waves about 200 kilometres (120 miles) east of Istanbul.

Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said the body of one sailor had been recovered and the search for the 11 others resumed Monday, after the storms had died down.

The Turkish-flagged ship was transporting ferrosilicon – an alloy used in steelmaking – from the Russian port of Temryuk to Aliaga in Turkiye.

