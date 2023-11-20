Turkiye to rebuild Gaza if ceasefire is achieved, Erdogan says

Turkiye will make efforts to rebuild damaged infrastructure, hospitals and schools in Gaza if a ceasefire is achieved there, Turkish media reports President Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

“If a ceasefire is reached, we will do whatever is necessary to compensate for the destruction caused by Israel,” Erdogan told reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Berlin, where he held talks with German leaders.

“We will make efforts to rebuild the damaged infrastructure in Gaza and rebuild the destroyed schools, hospitals, water and energy facilities,” he was cited as saying by broadcaster, A Haber, on its website.

Earlier this week, Erdogan called on Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to announce whether Israel had nuclear weapons and he returned to the issue in his comments to reporters, calling for nuclear weapons inspections there.

