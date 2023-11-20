More than 10 killed as Israeli jets strike UN-run school in Gaza: Hamas

More than 10 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian group Hamas said, Anadolu Agency reports.

This is a heinous crime and a disdain for the UN refugee agency, UNRWA, and the United Nations

Hamas said in a statement.

It called for an immediate action

to stop the targeting of civilians in schools protected under international law

There was no comment yet from the Israeli military on the statement.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others injured ever since, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian Territory, cutting Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reducing aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: Israel floats programme for ethnic cleansing disguised as humanitarianism