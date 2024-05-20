UN chief conveys condolences over death of Iran President

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday conveyed condolences to Iran over the deaths of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and other senior government officials in a tragic helicopter crash, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the death of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on 19 May,” said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Guterres also expressed “his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said the statement.

The helicopter crashed in a mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon.

