Latin American leaders offer condolences over death of Iran President

Leaders across Latin America expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, on Monday, following a helicopter crash, Anadolu Agency reports.

Colombia conveyed deep regret over the incident. The government extended condolences to the families of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others who lost their lives in the crash.

Brazilian President, Lula da Silva, said he was saddened to learn about the incident. He sent condolences to the families of all the victims, the government and the Iranian people.

Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, expressed his shock at the news of the death. He praised Raisi, calling him an exemplary leader and friend. Maduro emphasised Raisi’s dedication to his people’s sovereignty and extended heartfelt condolences to Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Raisi’s family. The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also mourned the death.

Bolivian President, Luis Arce, recalled his meeting with Raisi, highlighting his leadership and commitment to cooperation. Arce extended condolences to the Iranian government and its people.

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, expressed sorrow, honouring Raisi as a great friend and admired politician.

