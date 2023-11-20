‘We are witnessing holocaust of children in Gaza’ - Pakistan Premier

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, on Monday, drew a parallel between the ongoing spree of children’s killing in Gaza and one of the West’s few red lines, the Holocaust, Anadolu Agency reports.

We are witnessing a holocaust of Palestinian children in Gaza. This appalling and atrocious children holocaust must stop immediately

Kakar said, while addressing a World Children’s Day ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Denouncing the “senseless” killing of children in Gaza, Kakar said Palestinian children have emerged as the prime victims of the Israeli actions in the besieged enclave.

A professional army, he noted, never targets unarmed citizens and children during a war.

We are trying, along with our global partners from the platform of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and others, to pressurise the western hemisphere, led by the United States, that some sort of sanity must prevail

he went on to say.

Pakistan has witnessed a host of huge protest demonstrations in support of Palestinians since 7 October.

Islamabad has already sent two batches of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on 7 October, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

