German Jewish writer slams Germany's unconditional support for Israel

A well-known German-American writer of Jewish origin, on Tuesday, criticised Germany’s unconditional support for Israel, urging Berlin to rethink its policy towards the Jewish state, Anadolu Agency reports.

Germany needs to “reconsider” its unconditional solidarity for the Israeli government, Deborah Feldman said in an interview with Munich-based daily, Suddeutsche Zeitung.

A fierce critic of Israel’s war on Gaza, Feldman accused the German government of trying to silence German Jewish critics of the Jewish state by “discrediting” them.

I now find it

frightening how strongly the federal (German) government is stirring up sentiment against those who are for peace and not against the destruction of Gaza

she added.

Feldman also said she disagreed with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz’s statement that Israel’s military actions do not violate international law.

There are so many voices in Israel who clearly see this violence as excessive and disproportionate. Deprivation of water is contrary to international law. The expulsion is contrary to international law. Accepting civilian casualties is contrary to international law. I don’t know which international lawyers (Chancellor) Olaf Scholz consulted

she said.

German Jewish intellectuals have taken a leading role in opposing Berlin’s unconditional support for Israel.

Last month, more than 100 German Jewish intellectuals criticised the partial ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations in several German cities, including Berlin.

Police have provided no credible defence for these decisions. Virtually all of the cancellations, including those banning gatherings organised by Jewish groups, were justified by police in part because of the “immediate threat” of “inflammatory, anti-Semitic shouts,” the intellectuals said in a letter.

They stressed that these attacks served “to suppress legitimate and non-violent political expression, which may include criticism of Israel.”

