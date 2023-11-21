Indonesia sends medical aid to Gaza

The government of Indonesia has sent around 21 tons of medical aid to the Gaza Strip, Bernama news agency has reported. Two aircraft left Indonesia carrying the aid on Monday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that this was just the first part of the latest batch of humanitarian aid for the war-torn Palestinian territory. The aircraft will fly to Egypt’s El-Arish International Airport, and go to Gaza by road from there.

The Indonesian government sent aid to Gaza on 4 November, including food, medical equipment, blankets and tents.

