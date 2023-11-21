Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Indonesia sends medical aid to Gaza

November 21, 2023 at 12:08 pm

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) inspects humanitarian aid provided by the Indonesian government to the Palestinian people before departing from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 20, 2023 [Secretary President of Indonesia/Anadolu Agency]

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) inspects humanitarian aid provided by the Indonesian government to the Palestinian people before departing from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 20, 2023 [Secretary President of Indonesia/Anadolu Agency]

The government of Indonesia has sent around 21 tons of medical aid to the Gaza Strip, Bernama news agency has reported. Two aircraft left Indonesia carrying the aid on Monday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that this was just the first part of the latest batch of humanitarian aid for the war-torn Palestinian territory. The aircraft will fly to Egypt’s El-Arish International Airport, and go to Gaza by road from there.

The Indonesian government sent aid to Gaza on 4 November, including food, medical equipment, blankets and tents.

READ: Gaza: 200 patients evacuated from besieged Indonesian Hospital

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending