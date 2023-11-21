Gaza: 200 patients evacuated from besieged Indonesian Hospital

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the evacuation of 200 patients from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City on Monday, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The patients were moved to the south of the Gaza Strip just hours after the hospital was bombed by Israel.

Ministry spokesman Dr Ashraf Al-Qudra, told AFP that the patients were taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. He added that the Israeli occupation army is still besieging the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya, where twelve people were reported to have been killed on Monday.

“We fear the same thing will happen there as happened in Al-Shifa,” said Al-Qudra, referring to the largest hospital in Gaza which Israeli troops have been searching since last Wednesday.

Coordination with the ICRC for the evacuation was a condition imposed by doctors after the Israeli occupation army bombed an ambulance in northern Gaza.

“There are still 400 patients in the hospital, and we are working with the ICRC to evacuate them all,” Al-Qudra explained. He also pointed out that there are around 2,000 displaced people within and around the hospital.

Hamas had reported previously that dozens of Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles were deployed around the hospital and were firing towards the healthcare facility.

