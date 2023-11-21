Israeli-enforced lockdown on Palestinian families stops life in Hebron
The Israelis enforced lockdown on many Palestinian families since the 7th of October events. For six weeks Palestinian children were unable to continue their schooling and their families were subjected to unnecessary violence by the Israeli army. Other families were subject to armed attacks by the settlers aimed at driving them away from their homes and lands. Hebron families describe the situation as ‘prison’
November 21, 2023 at 2:30 pm