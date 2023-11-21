Middle East Monitor
UN Secretary-General on Gaza: Killing of civilians is unparalleled and unprecedented

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared that the civilian death in Gaza is unparalleled and unprecedented, marking the number of children dead in a matter of weeks as the highest in his years as a secretary-general. Guterres avoided discussing the actual numbers published by the Palestinian authorities in Gaza, which mount the casualties to be at least 13,000, with over 4,700 children killed.

November 21, 2023 at 2:24 pm

