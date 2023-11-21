UN Secretary-General on Gaza: Killing of civilians is unparalleled and unprecedented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared that the civilian death in Gaza is unparalleled and unprecedented, marking the number of children dead in a matter of weeks as the highest in his years as a secretary-general. Guterres avoided discussing the actual numbers published by the Palestinian authorities in Gaza, which mount the casualties to be at least 13,000, with over 4,700 children killed.