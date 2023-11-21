India donates $2.5m to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees in Gaza

India yesterday donated $2.5 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to help Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.

According to a press release from the Representative Office of India, the donation aims to support the agency’s fundamental initiatives, including education, healthcare, relief efforts and social services for Palestinian refugees.

“UNRWA received a very generous contribution from India yesterday, which is most welcome during these difficult times and in the face of huge needs across the region, particularly in Gaza,” said Tamara Alrifai, spokesperson for UNRWA, this morning.

Renu Yadav, the Representative of India to the State of Palestine, presented the contribution to Karim Amer, the Director of Partnerships in the Department of External Relations of UNRWA, during a ceremony at the agency’s West Bank Field Office in Jerusalem.

At the ceremony, the Indian Representative emphasised the ongoing backing of the Government of India for the agency’s initiatives in the region and the essential services extended to Palestinian refugees.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of UNRWA, Amer conveyed its appreciation to India for its sustained support.

The Israeli blockade of Gaza has cut fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle that is unable to meet the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in the enclave. According to UNRWA, there is a need for approximately 800 trucks of aid a day for two or three months to provide the required resources.

For the 45th day, Israel is continuing to attack the Palestinians in Gaza. It is deliberately targeting residential areas and neighbourhoods, convoys of displaced persons and hospitals, as well as other civilian infrastructure.

The death toll as at Tuesday evening was 13,300 killed, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women. More than 33,000 have been wounded, most of them children and women.