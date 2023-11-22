Cardi B slams Biden over budget cuts amid foreign war funding Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram Live to sharply criticise US President Joe Biden's for budget cuts to home town New York while the country continues to fund foreign wars, revoking her support for the US president after three years from endorsing him. In a passionate video, she expressed her anger and frustration over the $120 million budget cut in New York that would affect schools, public libraries, police departments, and sanitation services. Cardi B questioned the paradox of being able to fund wars abroad while essential services at home face reductions. She highlighted the real-life impacts these cuts would have on communities, especially on children and families living in urban areas.