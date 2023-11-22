Israeli right-wing association files petition against hostage swap deal with Hamas

An Israeli right-wing association submitted a petition, Wednesday, to the Supreme Court against the implementation of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said the Almagor Terror Victims Association filed a petition with the court against the deal but said it is “unlikely that the Supreme Court will cancel the agreement”.

The Israeli Justice Ministry published a list of 300 Palestinian hostages, including minors and women, who meet the criteria for release as part of the deal.​​​​​​​

The government allowed a 24-hour period from early Wednesday for petitions to be submitted to the top court before the agreement takes effect early Thursday.

Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, announced earlier Wednesday that the release of the first batch of hostages in Gaza would begin Thursday.

The government announced its approval of a humanitarian pause agreement with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

The agreement includes the release of 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children held in Israeli prisons.

It involves a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for four days that can be extendable, during which the hostage swap takes place, and humanitarian aid is facilitated to all areas of the enclave.

On 7 October, Hamas captured 239 Israelis from settlements and military points in the vicinity of Gaza, including high-ranking military personnel, with the aim of exchanging them for the more than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

