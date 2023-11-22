Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli right-wing association files petition against hostage swap deal with Hamas

November 22, 2023 at 6:08 pm

Israelis holding the Israeli government responsible for the kidnapping of their relatives held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades organised a demonstration with banners in front of Israel ministry of defense building in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 15, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Israelis holding the Israeli government responsible for the kidnapping of their relatives held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades organised a demonstration with banners in front of Israel ministry of defense building in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 15, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli right-wing association submitted a petition, Wednesday, to the Supreme Court against the implementation of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said the Almagor Terror Victims Association filed a petition with the court against the deal but said it is “unlikely that the Supreme Court will cancel the agreement”.

The Israeli Justice Ministry published a list of 300 Palestinian hostages, including minors and women, who meet the criteria for release as part of the deal.​​​​​​​

The government allowed a 24-hour period from early Wednesday for petitions to be submitted to the top court before the agreement takes effect early Thursday.

Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, announced earlier Wednesday that the release of the first batch of hostages in Gaza would begin Thursday.

The government announced its approval of a humanitarian pause agreement with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

The agreement includes the release of 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children held in Israeli prisons.

It involves a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for four days that can be extendable, during which the hostage swap takes place, and humanitarian aid is facilitated to all areas of the enclave.

On 7 October, Hamas captured 239 Israelis from settlements and military points in the vicinity of Gaza, including high-ranking military personnel, with the aim of exchanging them for the more than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

READ: Hamas reveals terms of truce agreement in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending