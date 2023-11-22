Jordan welcomes Gaza humanitarian pause deal

Jordan today welcomed a humanitarian pause deal in the Gaza Strip, voicing hope the agreement will be a step towards ending the conflict in the blockaded enclave.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry hailed efforts exerted by Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach the agreement.

“We hope this step will lead to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and stop the escalation, the targeting of Palestinians and their forced displacement,” the statement said.

“The pause will secure sufficient humanitarian aid for all areas of the Gaza Strip to meet the needs of the population, achieve stability, and ensure that Gazans will remain in their homes,” it added.

Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal early today.

Under the agreement, 50 Israelis held as prisoners of war by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into the Gaza Strip.

The agreement also allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides.