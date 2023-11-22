More than 50 from same family killed in north Gaza - Palestinian minister

More than 50 members of the same family have been killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza during Israel’s bombing campaign, the Palestinian Foreign Minister said today according to Reuters.

“Only this morning, from the Qadoura family in Jabalia, 52 people have been wiped out completely, killed,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on the sidelines of a briefing by Arab and Muslim foreign ministers in London.

“I have the list of the names, 52 of them, they were wiped out completely from grandfather to grandchildren.”

Israel has killed at least 13,300 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women. The occupation state has also tightened the siege that it has imposed on the enclave since 2006, after Hamas won the “free and fair” democratic Palestinian Legislative Council election. The election result was not accepted by Israel and its allies.

