UEFA fines Celtic $17,500 after fans carry 'provocative' Palestine flag

Celtic have been fined £15,200 ($17,500) after fans displayed Palestinian flags during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid last month.

UEFA imposed the fine, deeming the display of the flags “provocative messages of an offensive nature”.

Earlier this month, Celtic banned the Green Brigade section of fans from attending games, citing a number of “unacceptable behaviours”.

Fans had called for those attending the Atletico Madrid game to bring Palestinian flags and show their support for those trapped in Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment since 7 October.

Celtic have, however, said the suspension was “not imposed as a result of the display of Palestinian flags”, but rather due to fans breaking health and safety rules. It said season ticket holders would be refunded.

