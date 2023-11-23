Abu Dhabi seeks to boost esports in the UAE and MENA

The UAE is set to launch a 360-degree gaming platform which it says will revolutionise esports in the Gulf state and the wider MENA.

According to Zawya, the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has teamed up with etisalat by e& to launch “Arena Esports”, a competitive gaming initiative over the next five years, which will become a “cornerstone for the regional gaming matrix.”

Arena Esports has been described as a 360-degree gaming platform, catering for all types of players, from beginners to seasoned professionals who can take part in tournaments and gain access to unique events.

Adnan Al-Awadi, support services executive director at DCT Abu Dhabi, was quoted as saying: “Our alliance with etisalat by e& is a testament to our commitment to growing the creative industries, of which gaming and Esports is a key pillar.”

“This synergy aims to boost the gaming ecosystem in the UAE and the MENA region, and we are eager to see the positive impact.”

For his part, Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e& said: “At etisalat by e&, we recognise the unlimited potential of this fast-growing sector, which has more than 377 million subscribers in the MENA region. In our journey of technological transformation we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The development comes weeks after the launch of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which seeks to position the emirate as one of the top cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector by 2033.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has also been active in developing its esports and gaming sector, acquiring two of the largest esports brands and having announced earlier this year that it will invest $38 billion in the local online gaming industry.

The gaming market in the MENA region is projected to be worth over $5 billion by 2025, in particular the gaming market across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt is anticipated to be worth $3.14 billion over the same period.

Last year a global survey found that the UAE has the highest percentage of adult gamers, with nine out of ten adults saying they play games.

