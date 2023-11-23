Senior Israeli university lecturer Dan Schueftan reveals true goals of military operations in 2010 seminar A 2010 video about ‘the real purpose’ of Israeli ground invasions has been circulating online by social media users. The video, recorded during a seminar at University of Haifa in November 2010, shows Dan Schueftan, adviser to former Israeli prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Ariel Sharon, discussing the true intention behind military land incursions, which he said is to leave devastation and destruction in their wake, rather than just ‘harming enemy forces’.