Gaza's neighbourhoods and homes lay in ruins amidst Israeli bombarding Reported by Palestinian journalist Yousif Fares, the stark devastation in Gaza from Israeli shelling is vividly captured. In Jabalia, a mosque and more than 20 houses have been reduced to rubble. The aftermath of the ceasefire in Beit Lahia reveals destroyed homes and civilian bodies strewn about. Additionally, the Al-Nada Towers in northern Gaza have been flattened after prolonged bombardment.