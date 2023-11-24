Middle East Monitor
Israel confirms Hamas handed over 13 hostages to Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received 13 Israeli civilians along with 10 other foreign nationals from Palestinian fighters in Gaza, as per the first footage released. This group is set to be exchanged for 39 Palestinian women and children currently held in Israeli jails, with the exchange scheduled to take place later tonight.

November 24, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Israel confirmed, on Friday, that Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages in Gaza to the Red Cross and were taken to the Egyptian side of the border, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli hostages are in the hands of the Red Cross

the Public Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said.

The Israeli hostages will be transferred by helicopters from Egypt to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement,

During the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, will be at the Israeli Defence Forces Operations Branch control centre at the Kirya in Tel Aviv

“The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister will closely monitor management of the operation to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity back to the country,” the statement added.

