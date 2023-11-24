Intense attack on Gaza due to agreement finalisation delays Israeli media says Hamas has not yet signed the ceasefire agreement, as the agreed-upon list of hostages for the initial phase is yet to be handed over to Israel. The Channel 14 correspondent says this could be the reason for the heavy bombardment that occurred last night in Gaza. A ceasefire is set to start tomorrow 24th of November at 7 am local time, while the first batch of hostages will be handed over to Israel and 33 Palestinian women detained in the Israeli prisons will be set free.