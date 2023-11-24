Israel forces raid homes of female Palestinian inmates in Jerusalem: Palestinian Prisoner's Club

The Israeli forces stormed the homes of two Palestinian prisoners set to be released as part of the hostage swap deal with Hamas, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli Occupation (forces) stormed the homes of the two female captives, Amani Al-Hashem and Zeina Abdo, in Jerusalem, and warned Zeina’s family not to have any press interviews

the Club said.

Since Friday morning, the Occupation (forces) had summoned members of the families of female prisoners from Jerusalem for investigation; their phones were confiscated, and they are detained until now

it added.

The Prisoner’s Club said that “the Occupation also threatened the family of prisoner, Fatima Shaheen, in Bethlehem,” without providing further details.

