Syrian regime forces kill 9 people working in olive fields in Idlib

At least nine people working in olive fields were killed and another injured in attacks by Syrian regime forces on Saturday in northwestern Syria, according to the White Helmets civil defense organization, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Syrian army of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and Iranian-backed terrorist groups stationed in the village of Khan al Subul in southern Idlib province attacked agricultural workers collecting olives in the village of Kokfin.

The White Helmets said in a statement that nine civilians were killed and another injured in the attack.

Situation in Idlib

Turkiye, Russia, and Iran created four “de-escalation zones” in Syria in areas not under the control of the Syrian government at a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2017.

The Damascus administration, Iran-backed terrorists and Russia continued attacks, seized three out of four districts, and headed for Idlib.

Although Turkiye reached an additional agreement with Russia to strengthen the cease-fire in September 2018, the attacks intensified again in May 2019.

After a new cease-fire deal for northwestern Syria was reached between Ankara and Moscow on March 5, 2020, the truce was largely preserved.

Between 2017 and 2020, two million civilians fleeing attacks were forced to migrate to areas near the Turkish border.

