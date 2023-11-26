Middle East Monitor
Israeli hostages, including children, reunite with families amidst Gaza truce

On the third day of the ceasefire, the Israeli army released a video documenting the emotional reunion of 17 hostages, including 9-year-old Emily Hand and 13-year-old Hila Shoshani, with their families. This reunion was part of a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, where 17 hostages were released in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children. The Palestinian Prisoners Club reports that over 250 Palestinian children under 18 are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

November 26, 2023 at 8:27 pm

