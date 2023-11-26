Middle East Monitor
Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages in Gaza City Center

In the midst of ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations, a significant development occurred in Gaza City where Hamas released a group of Israeli hostages. This took place in the city centre, a location claimed by the Israeli army to be under their control during military operations in Gaza. Accompanying this release, 4 foreign nationals were also handed over to the International Red Cross. According to Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's foreign ministry, this exchange is part of a larger agreement involving the release of 39 Palestinians in return for 13 Israelis, 3 Thais, and 1 Russian national.

November 26, 2023 at 7:38 pm

WATCH: Hamas released Second group of hostages amid Humanitarian Pause

