Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages in Gaza City Center In the midst of ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations, a significant development occurred in Gaza City where Hamas released a group of Israeli hostages. This took place in the city centre, a location claimed by the Israeli army to be under their control during military operations in Gaza. Accompanying this release, 4 foreign nationals were also handed over to the International Red Cross. According to Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's foreign ministry, this exchange is part of a larger agreement involving the release of 39 Palestinians in return for 13 Israelis, 3 Thais, and 1 Russian national.