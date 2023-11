Minor Freed prisoner Omar Shweiki welcomed by family and friends in Silwan Freed prisoner Omar Shweiki celebrated his freedom today amongst his family and friends in Silwan. 39 Palestinian Prisoners, of 6 women and 33 children were freed today, as Hamas released 13 hostages during the second day of the Humanitarian pause. Journalists were not allowed to provide coverage of the Palestinian prisoners' release, some were assaulted at Israa Juabis' house.