Women arrested at London protest after Police misinterpret banner During a pro-Palestinian protest in London, 2 women were arrested following a misunderstanding over their banner's message. The incident, which took place at a recent march calling for a permanent ceasefire, not just a temporary halt to the fighting. The officers, unable to translate the banner accurately and lacking an independent interpreter, initially read it as 'Who will roll up the sleeves for heaven?' The women, arrested under suspicion of Section 4A, were taken to the police station for questioning.