Israel air strike puts Damascus airport out of service again

Damascus International Airport was out of service again yesterday following Israeli airstrikes, hours after it had resumed operation, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

“The runway of Damascus International Airport was targeted within the past 24 hours, following its recent return to service, in Israeli raids on the evening of November 26th,” the group said, citing Syrian regime media outlets.

It added that the Syrian outlets have confirmed hearing explosions in Damascus and observing smoke rising in the Mezzeh, Moadamiya, and Sumaria areas.

All flights to and from the country’s largest and main airport have been halted since 22 October as a result of Israeli strikes that targeted its main runways.

Simultaneous strikes on the same day put Aleppo International Airport out of service, prompting the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Transport to divert all incoming flights to Latakia Airport, the smallest and least equipped airport.

Damascus International Airport resumed work on Sunday morning after stopping for more than a month, as a result of Israeli strikes that put it out of service, according to what two private tourism and travel companies in the Syrian capital told AFP.

Israel has escalated its targeting of Syrian territory since it began its bombing campaign again Gaza on 7 October.

