Israel settlers destroy olive and almond trees, and vineyards in occupied West Bank

Dozens of olive and almond trees, along with vineyards, have been uprooted by illegal settlers in Al-Khader, located south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Hassan Brijieh, the director of the Office of the Bethlehem Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, said the settlers used a large bulldozer in their attack on the Shushahla area, south of Al-Khader. They bulldozed 15 dunums (1.5 hectares) of land, uprooted approximately 100 olive and almond trees, destroyed vineyards, and ruined 15 beehives belonging to two members of the Salah family.

Brijieh further noted that the Shushahla area has been repeatedly targeted by the occupation forces and settlers. Agricultural structures and old houses have been demolished, its land has been bulldozed and citizens have been prevented from accessing their property.

