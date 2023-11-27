Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after US Navy responds, officials say

A US Navy warship responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals and the vessel is now safe, US officials said yesterday according to Reuters.

The tanker, which had been carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid, was identified as the Central Park by the vessel’s company. The officials did not identify the attackers.

In a statement, the US military said the USS Mason, with help from allied ships, demanded that the commercial ship be released by the attackers.

Five armed individuals tried to escape on a fast boat but were chased by the US warship and they eventually surrendered.

The statement added that two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi controlled parts of Yemen towards the general direction of the Mason and Central Park, but they landed about 10 nautical miles away from them and there was no damage or injuries.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since Israel began bombing Gaza on 7 October.

Central Park, a small chemical tanker (19,998 metric tons), is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company owned by Israel’s Ofer family. The Liberian-flagged vessel was built in 2015 and is owned by Clumvez Shipping Inc, LSEG data showed.

There was no immediate comment from Houthi officials.

